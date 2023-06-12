UrduPoint.com

Sellers Await Buyers At Cattle Markets Amid Escalating Rates

Published June 12, 2023

Sellers await buyers at cattle markets amid escalating rates

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Despite setting up temporary cattle markets in different tehsils and towns of Muzaffargarh district ahead of Eid-ul -Azha, owners of sacrificial animals are waiting for buyers, but they do not find sufficient shoppers owing to inflation.

The markets are abuzz with goats, male goats, cows, buffaloes, calves, camels, sheep, bulls and other cattle heads, but the buyers are few and far between.  Locals including Khizar Hayat, Waseem, Ashraf, Liaqat and Ghulam Rasool, who were visiting a market in Muzaffargarh, told APP that they used to purchase animals well before Eid in the past as they were available at reasonable rates, adding that with the sighting of the crescent, the prices went through the sky.

They regretted that the rates skyrocketed this year owing to inflation, which has made it almost impossible to buy the sacrificial animals.           On average, the rate of male goat, which was between Rs. 30,000-35,000 last year, had doubled, they said and added that high prices of commodities had reduced the buying power of people.  According to a few sellers, apart from the cost of rearing animals, the prices of their feed of the animals had also risen, which pushed them to increase the prices.

They said that they reared these animals the whole year with a lot of labour and care with a view to selling them for Eid at good rates.

