UrduPoint.com

Sellers, Buyers Of Sacrificial Animals To Be Provided Complete Security: SSP Patrol Police

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Sellers, buyers of sacrificial animals to be provided complete security: SSP Patrol police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Punjab highway Patrol Faisalabad region Mirza Anjum Kamal directed for taking measures to provide security to sellers as well as buyers of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

During his surprise visit to patrolling post Jasuana bungalow here on Wednesday, he said that necessary steps should be taken to control theft incidents of sacrificial animals.

He said that national highways would be made safe and sound for passengers as crime incidents on national highways would not be tolerated at any cost.

SSP also directed for making strict security arrangements of worship places in beat areas.

He asked the people to contact patrol police help line 1124 or emergency help line 15 in case of animal theft and any other emergency.

He directed the officers to remain vigilant during patrol duty and keep a vigil eye on anti-social elements and black spots besides updating details of proclaimed offenders.

Earlier, the SSP checked attendance of staff, discipline, and cleanliness of weapons and police posts and the situation of crimes in the region.

He also appreciated the best performers by awarding them certificates and prizes.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Punjab Visit Post Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ..

Pakistani legend Zaheer Abbas has been shifted to ICU due to his health conditio ..

3 minutes ago
 State Bank of Pakistan rejects false reports, clai ..

49 minutes ago
 Earthquake in Afghanistan: 250 people killed and 1 ..

Earthquake in Afghanistan: 250 people killed and 150 injured

2 hours ago
 Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the ..

Aamir Liaquat's family contacts SHC to oppose the autopsy

2 hours ago
 Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, ..

Aamir's family approaches SHC againat exhumation, autopsy of his body

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.