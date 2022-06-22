Sellers, buyers of sacrificial animals to be provided complete security: SSP Patrol police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Punjab highway Patrol Faisalabad region Mirza Anjum Kamal directed for taking measures to provide security to sellers as well as buyers of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

During his surprise visit to patrolling post Jasuana bungalow here on Wednesday, he said that necessary steps should be taken to control theft incidents of sacrificial animals.

He said that national highways would be made safe and sound for passengers as crime incidents on national highways would not be tolerated at any cost.

SSP also directed for making strict security arrangements of worship places in beat areas.

He asked the people to contact patrol police help line 1124 or emergency help line 15 in case of animal theft and any other emergency.

He directed the officers to remain vigilant during patrol duty and keep a vigil eye on anti-social elements and black spots besides updating details of proclaimed offenders.

Earlier, the SSP checked attendance of staff, discipline, and cleanliness of weapons and police posts and the situation of crimes in the region.

He also appreciated the best performers by awarding them certificates and prizes.