UrduPoint.com

Selling Of Eatables On Control Rates Ensured: Mehdi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Selling of eatables on control rates ensured: Mehdi

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Member of National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Syed Sajid Mehdi Sunday paid a surprise visit to fruits and vegetables market here and witnessed auction process in the market aimed to check the control rates.

MNA Syed Sajid said his party only believed in work, work and work.

He said that incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to give relief to masses in every walk of life.

Mehdi said that every member of the government was working twenty four hours to eradicate poverty forever and steps were underway in this regard.

He said the government was working on war footing basis to control inflation and provision of eatables on cheaper rates were in top priorities of PML-N government.

He also said that PM Shehbaz Sharif has directed to all MNAs of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz to monitor control rates situation in their respective areas along with District administration which was working with devotion to curb inflation, hoarding and smuggling of wheat and sugar in this regard.

After reviewing the auction process Mehdi inquired about the prices from some public persons who were present in the market and were purchasing eatables. The people hailed revolutionary steps for eradication of inflation by the incumbent government.

Deputy Commissioner and District administration members along with market members were also present during his visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Sunday Market Muslim All From Government Wheat Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

58 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

1 hour ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

10 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

10 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

10 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.