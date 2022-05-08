Selling of eatables on control rates ensured: Mehdi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Member of National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Syed Sajid Mehdi Sunday paid a surprise visit to fruits and vegetables market here and witnessed auction process in the market aimed to check the control rates.

MNA Syed Sajid said his party only believed in work, work and work.

He said that incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to give relief to masses in every walk of life.

Mehdi said that every member of the government was working twenty four hours to eradicate poverty forever and steps were underway in this regard.

He said the government was working on war footing basis to control inflation and provision of eatables on cheaper rates were in top priorities of PML-N government.

He also said that PM Shehbaz Sharif has directed to all MNAs of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz to monitor control rates situation in their respective areas along with District administration which was working with devotion to curb inflation, hoarding and smuggling of wheat and sugar in this regard.

After reviewing the auction process Mehdi inquired about the prices from some public persons who were present in the market and were purchasing eatables. The people hailed revolutionary steps for eradication of inflation by the incumbent government.

Deputy Commissioner and District administration members along with market members were also present during his visit.