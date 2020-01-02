Selling of petrol banned to motorcyclists sans helmet

The Deputy Commissioner Swabi, under 144 Cr.P.C, has imposed ban on selling of petrol to the motorcyclists who enter the filling station premises without wearing a helmet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Swabi , under 144 Cr.P.C, has imposed ban on selling of petrol to the motorcyclists who enter the filling station premises without wearing a helmet.

This order shall be effective immediately and remain in force for a period of two months till early withdrawal or modification. Anyone found violating this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the P.P.C, said a notification issued here Thursday.