UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Selling Of Petrol Banned To Motorcyclists Sans Helmet

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:42 PM

Selling of petrol banned to motorcyclists sans helmet

The Deputy Commissioner Swabi, under 144 Cr.P.C, has imposed ban on selling of petrol to the motorcyclists who enter the filling station premises without wearing a helmet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Swabi, under 144 Cr.P.C, has imposed ban on selling of petrol to the motorcyclists who enter the filling station premises without wearing a helmet.

This order shall be effective immediately and remain in force for a period of two months till early withdrawal or modification. Anyone found violating this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the P.P.C, said a notification issued here Thursday.

Related Topics

Petrol Swabi

Recent Stories

Extension in tenure of Army Chief: PPP urges govt ..

10 minutes ago

PML-N decides to back legislation on extension of ..

35 minutes ago

Accountability Court directs to provide copies of ..

4 minutes ago

Trump, Congress Clash Over Troop Deployments as US ..

4 minutes ago

University of Karachi announces to waive off 50% l ..

4 minutes ago

Cold weather exposes citizens to series of health ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.