Selling Of Petrol Banned To Motorcyclists Sans Helmet
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:42 PM
The Deputy Commissioner Swabi, under 144 Cr.P.C, has imposed ban on selling of petrol to the motorcyclists who enter the filling station premises without wearing a helmet
This order shall be effective immediately and remain in force for a period of two months till early withdrawal or modification. Anyone found violating this order will be punishable under Section 188 of the P.P.C, said a notification issued here Thursday.