Selling of watermelons increases in northern Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Roadside vendors selling watermelons are doing brisk business in the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur and other districts of northern Sindh with the rise in mercury.

Watermelon, the refreshing summer fruit with lots of water content minus fattening elements, is the hot buy this season. People prefer the fruit because it is 92 percent water by weight, the highest percentage for any fruit.

Being properly hydrated during the scorching summer months is vital and a diet high in water content can contribute to daily fluid requirements.

Abdul Qadeer, a roadside vendor while talking to APP on Monday said, the average sale of watermelons this time is about 400 kgs per day, almost double the demand in this year.

"We used to sell about 300 kgs of the fruit in a day. This time though, there seems to be a major craving for the fruit among people," another fruit vendor Saleem said.