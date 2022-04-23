UrduPoint.com

Selling Prohibited Drugs: Three Medical Stores, Two Clinics Sealed In Sanawan

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 02:41 PM

Health department teams, on Saturday, launched crackdown and sealed three medical stores and two clinics in Sanawan area

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Health department teams, on Saturday, launched crackdown and sealed three medical stores and two clinics in Sanawan area.

According to official sources, the operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer's (CEO) health.

The medical stores were sealed over violation of 'Drug Regulatory Authority' act, as the stores were accused of doing business without authorised drug license, selling prohibited medicines and those which were sold lacked warranty, as per the health officials.

Moreover, the samples of medicines collected from the stores were sent to drug testing laboratory.

Whereas, the CEO Health said that the operation was launched against elements involved in substandard medicines and quacks.

He ( CEO Health) said, that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the masses and added that the operation would continue till complete elimination of quackery.

