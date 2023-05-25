Semester examination kicks off at Sindh Uni, affiliated campuses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The first-semester examination of all disciplines kicked off at the University of Sindh Jamshoro and its campuses in a peaceful environment here on Thursday.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited different institutes and centers at Allama I.I Kazi Campus Jamshoro and inspected the examination process and reviewed the arrangements made there to facilitate the students.

He expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements of the test which included provision of potable drinking water and cleanliness of the examination centers.

The VC along with the Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbhati, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr Naeem Tariq Narejo, Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Dr Irfan Memon and other officials paid a visit to the Institutes of Physics, Faculty of Engineering and Technology and Centre for Environment Sciences.

He went into the classrooms to examine the ongoing examinations and mingled with the students inquiring about the first paper.