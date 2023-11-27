Semester Exams commences at SABS University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The semester examinations started at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Vice-chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr.

Arabella Bhutto alongwith officials paid visit to examination blocks and reviewed ongoing papers.

According to spokesman, Dr. Bhutto expressed satisfaction on seating arrangements, peaceful environment and facilities provided to students. The examination will conclude on December 10, 2023.