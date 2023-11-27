Open Menu

Semester Exams Commences At SABS University

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Semester Exams commences at SABS University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The semester examinations started at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Vice-chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr.

Arabella Bhutto alongwith officials paid visit to examination blocks and reviewed ongoing papers.

According to spokesman, Dr. Bhutto expressed satisfaction on seating arrangements, peaceful environment and facilities provided to students. The examination will conclude on December 10, 2023.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Visit Jamshoro November December

Recent Stories

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

2 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

2 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

2 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

3 hours ago
 Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

5 hours ago
PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan