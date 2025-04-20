Semester Projects Exhibition Held At SSUET
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Semester Projects Exhibition shows students’ hard work, collaboration, and perseverance that have transformed ideas into tangible solutions, recognizing the spirit of innovation and creativity that resides within each of them.
These views were expressed by the Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan, during his remarks at the Semester Project Exhibition, organized by the Software Engineering Department.
Chancellor Akbar Ali Khan underscored that each project exhibited here represents hours of brainstorming, research, trial, and errors that tested students resolve and creativity.
Every poster, every prototype, and every presentation describe a story of a challenge identified, a solution sought after, and a journey undertaken.
Chairman Software Engineering Department, Dr. Muhammad Naseem, said that the semester project exhibition provides a wonderful opportunity to networking. The connection you build today can lead to new opportunities in the future.
