Semi final of football tournament held

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The team of the Physical education Department of Bahawalpur won the semi-final match of the Inter-Club Day and Night District Football Championship Tournament.

The semi-final match of the Inter-Club Day and Night District Football Championship Tournament was played between Physical Education Department Team and South Punjab Football academy Team.

The team of Physical Education Department won the match by one goal.

Sardar Bilal Baloch and Tahir Chishti, the office-bearers of the sports Lovers Association were chief guests of the ceremony held in connection with the holding of the semi-final match.

It was the district's first-ever floodlight football championship tournament.