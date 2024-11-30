Semi-finals lineup set for 4th T-20 Blind Cricket World Cup

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The stage is set for the semi-finals of the 4th T-20 Blind cricket World Cup, with Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal advancing to the final four.

In the much-anticipated lineup, Pakistan will face Nepal while Bangladesh would clash with Sri Lanka in the semi finals. The group stage concluded with Pakistan securing the top spot after a stellar undefeated run. Bangladesh finished second, followed by Sri Lanka in third and Nepal in fourth. The semi-finals will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium on December 1, with the first match starting at 9:00 AM between Pakistan and Nepal and the second at 1:00 PM featuring Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

In a group match played here at Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Pakistan delivered a dominant performance, defeating Afghanistan by seven wickets. Winning the toss, Pakistan elected to field, restricting Afghanistan to a modest 94 runs in 19.2 overs. Ajmal Amarkhel's 15 runs off 13 balls were the standout contribution for Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Abbas impressed with the ball, taking 3 wickets for just 4 runs in 2.2 overs.

Chasing 95, Pakistan achieved the target in just 9.5 overs with three wickets down. Talha Iqbal scored a quickfire 32 off 15 balls while Muhammad Salman added 16 off 14.

Fakhar Abbas was awarded the Player of the Match, and Farmanullah Qazi received the Emerging Player of the Match award.

In another group-stage game, Bangladesh defeated South Africa by 10 wickets. South Africa batted first, posting a competitive 149/8 in 20 overs. Lesedi Lesufii top-scored with 33 runs off 39 balls, while Bhule Bhidla contributed 23 off 23.

Bangladesh, however, chased the target with ease, reaching 150 without losing a wicket in just 12.5 overs. Muhammad Salman played a magnificent knock of 73 off 44 balls, supported by Arif Hussain's unbeaten 55 off 39.

Fans eagerly await these thrilling encounters at Multan Cricket Stadium as the teams fight for a spot in the final.