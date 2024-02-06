Seminar advocates for Kashmir solidarity

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Monday convened a seminar at the Haseena Moin Hall to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The speakers, including Secretary Ejaz Farooqi and Yaseen Azad Advocate, shed light on the persistent Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan, stressing the importance of a peaceful resolution without resorting to war.

Participants emphasized the need for proactive international involvement and reflected on Pakistan's longstanding commitment to the cause.

The seminar, resonating with voices from Karachi to Kashmir, underscored the unity of the Pakistani nation in standing with Kashmir against atrocities.

Visual representations highlighted the plight of Kashmiris under Indian rule, reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering support.