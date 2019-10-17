Seminar against corruption held

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Thursday said all segments of society including minority community should play their role for eradication of corruption from the society as development process and economy of the country were effected by it.

They were speaking at a seminar on "Minority role for eradication of corruption" here at Grammar High school, organized by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan.

Balochistan Public Service Commission Chairman Mehta Kelashnath Kohli, former Federal Minister Roshan Khursheed Barocha, Victor Bishop, Harmozi Mufidi, Director NAB Balochistan Sheikh Muhammad Zahid spoke on the occasion.

They said it was our moral responsibility to educate students and new generation about the menace of corruption, saying that it had damaged the country's economy and affected the social values.

They also appreciated the efforts of NAB for striving to eradicate corruption from the country and added that all segments of society should cooperate with NAB to end corruption, aiming to progress of the country.

Earlier, the guests distributed cash and prizes among the position holders' students