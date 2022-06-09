Seminar apprises beetroot production

(@FahadShabbir)

D I KHAN, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) ::University of Agriculture D I Khan on Thursday organized a seminar to inform stakeholders about methods to increase production of beetroot.

The ceremony was attended by Director General Arid Zone Research Centre Dera, Latif Sadozai as a Chief Guest. Director Agriculture Research Institute Rata Kulachi, Qayum Khan was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University, Dr. Masroor Elahi said that aim of the seminar was to identify new methods to commercially process and produce beetroot. He said that seminar would also orient stakeholders about growing beetroot that was suitable for sugar production.

Qayyum Khan said that objectives of seminar include apprising stakeholders about challenges of using beetroot as a byproduct and devising strategies to increase its production.