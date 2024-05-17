Seminar apprises women on Islamic banking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Department of Economics, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto women university (SBBWU) Friday organized seminar to apprise women on Islamic banking.

The purpose of the seminar was to develop students understanding about the Islamic banking, Shahirah principle, their application, its products, global trends and future prospects.

The speakers discussed the importance of financial literacy for women and concept of interest free banking.