Seminar at Hamdard university stresses fortified food for health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has started engaging with universities and food industry experts to promote better nutrition in the Federal capital.

In this regard, a seminar focusing on food fortification, especially the addition of nutrients in edible oil, was held at Hamdard University Islamabad. The event aimed to raise awareness about the role of fortified food in addressing health challenges linked to poor nutrition.

Deputy Director of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) Dr Tahira Siddique attended the session as a special guest.

Speaking at the seminar, she said that the authority is adopting modern practices to deal with nutrition-related issues. According to her, adding essential nutrients to everyday items like cooking oil and wheat flour can play a significant role in reducing malnutrition.

Nutritionists and mill owners also addressed the participants. They discussed the current trends and the importance of fortifying food with vitamins and minerals. Experts suggested that steps like these could help improve public health, especially among low-income communities where access to balanced meals is limited.

Dr. Tahira emphasized that mixing nutrients in staple foods such as flour and oil could significantly reduce the rate of malnutrition. She explained that these foods are consumed daily in most households, making them ideal for delivering essential nutrients like iron, vitamin A, and folic acid.

A large number of students from Hamdard University attended the seminar. They took part in discussions and asked questions about food policies, the role of the Food Authority, and the responsibilities of the private sector in ensuring quality and safe food.

Participants also proposed different recommendations to deal with nutrient deficiencies. These included stronger regulations for food processing industries, regular testing of edible products, and public education campaigns.

The seminar was also attended by the Director General of Hamdard University and Executive Member of the Mills Association, Ibrahim Kashif. Both appreciated the Islamabad Food Authority’s efforts to work with universities and industry players to improve food safety and nutrition standards.

Dr. Irfanullah, the Deputy Country Director of Nutrition International, also participated in the event. He noted that partnerships between government institutions, the private sector, and academia are essential for long-term progress in public health. He encouraged more universities to host such events to build awareness among future professionals.

The Islamabad Food Authority was praised by several speakers and attendees for its active role in spreading awareness and pushing for healthier food standards in the capital. Many agreed that practical measures like fortification are key to reducing nutrition-related diseases in the region.

The event concluded with a joint commitment by participants to continue working together to improve the nutritional value of everyday food. Attendees emphasized that educating both producers and consumers is vital to building a healthier future.

