Seminar at IUB calls for efforts against smog

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :South Punjab Planning and Development Secretary Shoaib Iqbal Bukhari Thursday said that smog was becoming a global issue and individual as well as collective efforts were required to tackle this hazard.

Addressing an international seminar organized at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on smog, the secretary said the government was making all-out efforts and will provide support to organizations creating awareness on controlling this problem.

He praised the timely step taken by IUB Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob of bringing all stakeholders including academia, researchers, policymakers, industrialists and farmers on a platform to share thoughts on smog issue and suggest solutions to get rid of this havoc spoiling our environment society and economy.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Rijwana briefed on smog precautionary measures and highlighted its effects on human health, agriculture, industry and the overall economy.

Environment District Officer Rafiq Ahmed highlighted government initiatives for reducing smog level in the environment. Prof. Dr Linadu from the University of Alberta, Canada talked about socio-economic issues due to smog emerging at the global level during his online address.

Dr Abid Niaz Convener Climate Change Research Center discussed environmental challenges emerged because of smog. Prof. Dr Anwar ul Haq from the University of Agriculture Faisalabad said that carbon emissions from traffic, burning of coal, burning of the crop remains in the agriculture fields are the main causes of smog. He also added that farmers burn their crops remain which damage the salinity level of the soil reducing fertility.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr Muazzam Jamil, Principal University College of Agriculture, Dr Ghulam Hassan Abbasi Chairman Environment Sciences Department and Muhammad Abdullah of World Wild Fund also spoke on the topic and apprised the audience about various activities going on in the faculty of agriculture to propose suggestion to deal with the problem of smog.