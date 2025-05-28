Seminar at SE College highlights significance of Youm-e-Takbeer

A seminar was held at Government Sadiq Egerton Graduate College Bahawalpur,under the auspices of the Nazria Pakistan Society to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer,here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) A seminar was held at Government Sadiq Egerton Graduate College Bahawalpur,under the auspices of the Nazria Pakistan Society to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer,here on Wednesday.

The event saw active participation from teachers and students,reflecting national enthusiasm and patriotism. During the seminar,Principal of Government Sadiq Egerton College Dr. Rana Muhammad Imran Arshad emphasized the importance of this historic day.

He stated that Pakistan’s nuclear capability has made the country’s defense invincible.“Today reminds us of our achievements in safeguarding our homeland through nuclear technology,”he remarked.

He further urged the youth to pledge that alongside bolstering national defense,they will also contribute to strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

Students expressed their patriotism by singing national songs,demonstrating solidarity with the country and appreciation for the Pakistan Armed Forces(PAF).

Concluding the ceremony,a walk in honor of Youm-e-Takbeer was organized, led by the college’s principal, Dr. Rana Muhammad Imran Arshad.

The event aimed to inspire patriotism among young generations and reinforce their commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.