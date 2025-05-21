Seminar at UoS highlights role of ‘Safe City Project’ in crime control

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Department of Sociology and Criminology, in collaboration with the Alumni Office at University of Sargodha, organised a seminar titled “Safe City Project and Crime Control” aimed to raise awareness about modern security systems, public safety, and the evolving role of law enforcement in urban crime prevention.

SP Operations Safe City Sargodha, Amir Mushtaq was the chief guest. In his address, he emphasized that the Safe City Project is not just a surveillance initiative but a comprehensive smart safety system. He explained that the project integrates advanced technology to enhance security, facilitate rapid emergency responses, and mitigate crime across the city.

Additionally, Amir Mushtaq outlined key features of the project, including the 24/7 Electronic Data Analysis Center for data-driven policing, an e-challan system for issuing instant traffic violation fines, Emergency Panic Buttons for immediate alerts in emergencies, the Safe City Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting of suspicious activities, a Virtual Women’s Police Station offering online support, the Women Safety App for location sharing and emergency help, and free Wi-Fi points that support both public access and surveillance.

Dr. Shehzad Khawar Mushtaq, Chairman Department of Sociology and criminology expressed gratitude to the guest and praised the initiative, noting its potential to improve safety and crime control.

Manager Alumni Office Nasir Haroon also attended the seminar. Seminar concluded with a question-and-answer session where attendees engaged in discussions about the project’s implementation and its anticipated impact on crime prevention and urban safety.