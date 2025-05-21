Seminar At UoS Highlights Role Of ‘Safe City Project’ In Crime Control
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Department of Sociology and Criminology, in collaboration with the Alumni Office at University of Sargodha, organised a seminar titled “Safe City Project and Crime Control” aimed to raise awareness about modern security systems, public safety, and the evolving role of law enforcement in urban crime prevention.
SP Operations Safe City Sargodha, Amir Mushtaq was the chief guest. In his address, he emphasized that the Safe City Project is not just a surveillance initiative but a comprehensive smart safety system. He explained that the project integrates advanced technology to enhance security, facilitate rapid emergency responses, and mitigate crime across the city.
Additionally, Amir Mushtaq outlined key features of the project, including the 24/7 Electronic Data Analysis Center for data-driven policing, an e-challan system for issuing instant traffic violation fines, Emergency Panic Buttons for immediate alerts in emergencies, the Safe City Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting of suspicious activities, a Virtual Women’s Police Station offering online support, the Women Safety App for location sharing and emergency help, and free Wi-Fi points that support both public access and surveillance.
Dr. Shehzad Khawar Mushtaq, Chairman Department of Sociology and criminology expressed gratitude to the guest and praised the initiative, noting its potential to improve safety and crime control.
Manager Alumni Office Nasir Haroon also attended the seminar. Seminar concluded with a question-and-answer session where attendees engaged in discussions about the project’s implementation and its anticipated impact on crime prevention and urban safety.
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 conducts flood simulation exercise in Khanewal2 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson visits Khanewal, reviews two cases2 minutes ago
-
Awareness session held to boost polio campaign in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another escapes in feud-driven shooting in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Unauthorised collection of animal hides prohibited2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges LG officers to improve performance2 minutes ago
-
Seminar at UoS highlights role of ‘Safe City Project’ in crime control2 minutes ago
-
PINS launches 'Zero Day Surgery' for spinal trauma2 minutes ago
-
Gujrat University organises workshop on modern teaching concepts2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on ‘Bunyan-um-Marsoos’ in fostering unity in Muslim Umah2 minutes ago
-
PBM Assistant Director briefs DC on welfare projects in meeting12 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khichi call on Governor Kamran Tessori12 minutes ago