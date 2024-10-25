Open Menu

Seminar, Awareness Walk On Importance Of Iodine At Sargodha University

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Seminar, awareness walk on importance of iodine at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A seminar and awareness walk focusing on the importance of iodine was organised at the University of Sargodha by the Institute of food Science and Nutrition, in collaboration with the Nutrition International, here on Friday.

Addressing the seminar, Dr. Anjum Murtaza, chairman of the Institute of Food Science and Nutrition, highlighted the observance of October 21 as the global day for iodine awareness. He spoke on the significance of iodine in preventing health issues, especially those related to iodine deficiency. He explained that iodine deficiency could lead to several health issues, such as lethargy, mental dullness, stunted growth in children, and goiter.

He emphasised that using iodised salt is an effective way to combat these issues.

Malik Asif Raza, Zonal Manager for the USI programme, said that iodine deficiency impacts two billion people worldwide, including 38 per cent of children under five. He mentioned that iodized salt could reduce iodine deficiency disorders by up to 90pc. He also noted that salt production factories were now required to ensure the recommended levels of iodine in every packet.

Dr. Murtaza expressed his gratitude, remarking on the seminar's value in providing beneficial information to students and teachers.

The event concluded with an awareness walk to further highlight the importance of iodine.

Related Topics

Lead October University Of Sargodha Event Salfi Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

3 minutes ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

1 hour ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

2 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

4 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

16 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

16 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

16 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan