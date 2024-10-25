Seminar, awareness walk on importance of iodine at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A seminar and awareness walk focusing on the importance of iodine was organised at the University of Sargodha by the Institute of food Science and Nutrition, in collaboration with the Nutrition International, here on Friday.

Addressing the seminar, Dr. Anjum Murtaza, chairman of the Institute of Food Science and Nutrition, highlighted the observance of October 21 as the global day for iodine awareness. He spoke on the significance of iodine in preventing health issues, especially those related to iodine deficiency. He explained that iodine deficiency could lead to several health issues, such as lethargy, mental dullness, stunted growth in children, and goiter.

He emphasised that using iodised salt is an effective way to combat these issues.

Malik Asif Raza, Zonal Manager for the USI programme, said that iodine deficiency impacts two billion people worldwide, including 38 per cent of children under five. He mentioned that iodized salt could reduce iodine deficiency disorders by up to 90pc. He also noted that salt production factories were now required to ensure the recommended levels of iodine in every packet.

Dr. Murtaza expressed his gratitude, remarking on the seminar's value in providing beneficial information to students and teachers.

The event concluded with an awareness walk to further highlight the importance of iodine.