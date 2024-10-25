Seminar, Awareness Walk On Importance Of Iodine At Sargodha University
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A seminar and awareness walk focusing on the importance of iodine was organised at the University of Sargodha by the Institute of food Science and Nutrition, in collaboration with the Nutrition International, here on Friday.
Addressing the seminar, Dr. Anjum Murtaza, chairman of the Institute of Food Science and Nutrition, highlighted the observance of October 21 as the global day for iodine awareness. He spoke on the significance of iodine in preventing health issues, especially those related to iodine deficiency. He explained that iodine deficiency could lead to several health issues, such as lethargy, mental dullness, stunted growth in children, and goiter.
He emphasised that using iodised salt is an effective way to combat these issues.
Malik Asif Raza, Zonal Manager for the USI programme, said that iodine deficiency impacts two billion people worldwide, including 38 per cent of children under five. He mentioned that iodized salt could reduce iodine deficiency disorders by up to 90pc. He also noted that salt production factories were now required to ensure the recommended levels of iodine in every packet.
Dr. Murtaza expressed his gratitude, remarking on the seminar's value in providing beneficial information to students and teachers.
The event concluded with an awareness walk to further highlight the importance of iodine.
Recent Stories
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
740 liters of unusable canola oil seized2 minutes ago
-
Matiari District Admin set brick price at Rs. 30,000 per 3,0002 minutes ago
-
10 frontier constabulary soldiers martyred in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
KP inter-school cricket tournament-2024 kicked off in Dera2 minutes ago
-
Early breast cancer diagnosis key to 98% recovery rate: Dr Ayesha2 minutes ago
-
Arslan inspects cleanliness in different areas2 minutes ago
-
Education Minister calls for bringing back out-of-school-children to schools2 minutes ago
-
Polio immunisation campaign kicks off2 minutes ago
-
Chairman NA body on information visits PTV Quetta Center12 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates Rameez Ibrahim on winning gold medal12 minutes ago
-
Three persons killed, two injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 50 establishments on illegal commercial use12 minutes ago