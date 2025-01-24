Seminar calls for collective commitment on solid waste management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A seminar on Solid Waste Management (SWM), has called for a collective commitment to implement innovative practices in SWM and explore new future strategies.

The seminar was organized under the Oxford Policy Management’s Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme, which brought together stakeholders to discuss innovative practices and explore future strategies.

The event, attended by Muzzammil Aslam, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance, and other notable speakers, highlighted the success of pilot projects in Babuzai and Bahrain Tehsils.

Muzzammil Aslam, in his address as Chief Guest, praised the SWM pilot projects as exemplary models for other districts.

He emphasized the importance of integrating Carbon Credits and Carbon Markets into development initiatives, underscoring their role in promoting sustainability.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to scaling these models across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while incorporating climate resilience into governance frameworks and exploring recycling-based industries to enhance Own Source Revenue (OSR).

Commissioner Malakand Division, Muhammad Abid Khan, lauded the technical support provided by the SNG Programme and commended TMA Bahrain for its efforts.

He expressed enthusiasm for expanding the initiative to other parts of the Malakand Division, starting with Lower Dir and Malakand districts.

Dr Vaqar Ahmad, Senior Governance Advisor for the SNG Programme, highlighted the scalability of the pilot projects and stressed the importance of cost recovery mechanisms.

He also mentioned the provincial government’s plans to allocate funds for similar SWM initiatives in Haripur and Mansehra districts.

Jo Moir, Development Director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), applauded the SNG Programme’s iterative approach, which has improved service delivery, cost recovery, and citizen satisfaction.

She emphasized the importance of institutionalizing these practices to ensure their long-term sustainability.

Dr Raheal A. Siddiqui, Provincial Team Lead for the SNG Programme, highlighted the role of evidence-based policymaking and strategic collaboration in driving sustainable reforms.

He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders and reiterated the programme’s commitment to environmental sustainability and improved public services.

APP/adi