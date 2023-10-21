Seminar Condemns Israeli Aggression in Gaza, Calls for Muslim Unity

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The speakers at a seminar titled 'Israeli Aggression in Gaza and Peace in the middle East,' held on Saturday, vehemently condemned the aggression in Gaza and urged the Muslim World to jointly raise their voice against the brutal attacks on Palestinians.

While addressing the seminar organized by the Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA), Mustafa Kamal Kazi, the former Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia, Netherlands, Indonesia, and Iraq, as well as Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), stated that the entire Gaza Strip had been under siege, with Israeli forces cutting off all access.

He mentioned that Israel aimed to subjugate neighboring countries and criticized the West for justifying war by Ukrainian while denying it for Palestine. Kazi also highlighted that the settlement of the Palestine-Israel dispute had been easily possible after 1991 but was not pursued.

Kazi noted that the people of Palestine were being collectively targeted, and Israel was destroying holy places in Gaza. He added that Israel's onslaught was becoming more intensive than previous ones, with the fanatic Israeli government attempting to evict Palestinians from their homes.

Kazi expressed his belief that Islamophobia would continue to flourish in the West and emphasized that the Palestinians had been struggling for justice for more than seven decades.

Karamatullah Khan Ghori, the former Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Mali, and Mauritania, condemned Israeli aggression and claimed that Israel had established 220 settlements on Palestinian land. He also mentioned the tight siege on Gaza.

Prof. Dr. Talat A. Wizarat, former Chairperson of the Department of International Relations at the University of Karachi, stated that houses, schools, and hospitals were being destroyed by Israeli forces in Gaza. She strongly condemned the actions and attacks by Israel and urged the Muslim World to stand united and raise their voices collectively for the Palestinians. She also noted the emergence of a new world order.

During the event, the participants also criticized the biased reporting of Western media, pointing out that the Western media described the martyrdoms of Palestinians as 'Died' and the deaths of Israelis as 'Killed.'