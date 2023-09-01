Open Menu

Seminar Conducted On Traffic Rules

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :An awareness seminar on traffic rules was held at Reader Collage in collaboration with the Punjab Highway Authority on Friday.

In charge mobile education Unit Punjab Highway Patrol Police Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz was the chief guest.

Addressing the seminar, he said that joint efforts were needed to avoid from accidents, adding thatmostly accidents occurred due to lack of knowledge about traffic rules.

Director Reader Collage Dr shaukat and a large number of students were also present.

