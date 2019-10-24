Seminar, Cycle Rally Organized To Mark "World Polio Day", In Hyderabad

In order to mark "World Polio Day" the district administration and the Rotary Club here on Thursday organized a seminar and a cycle rally

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :In order to mark "World Polio Day" the district administration and the Rotary Club here on Thursday organized a seminar and a cycle rally.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ms. Ayesha Abro led the rally along with officers of district administration, health department, representatives of World Health Organization, UNICEF, Rotary Club and other civil society organizations.

The participants of the rally vowed to expedite coordinated anti polio efforts to root out this menace from the society.

In a video message, the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch emphasized upon the people to cooperate with the administration during polio immunization campaigns so that new generation could be saved from this dangerous virus.

Expressing concern over positive environmental samples and increasing refusal cases in Hyderabad, the Commissioner stressed the need for coordinated efforts to achieve desired objectives.

Addressing the seminar, the Deputy Commissioner Ms. Ayesha Abro said administering of two drops of polio vaccine to children was not an ordinary exercise as that task was being completed with the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders.

She said emergence of two new polio cases and positive environmental samples was a matter of grave concern but active participation of the people in cycle rally and seminar with spirit, it is hoped that we would overcome this deadly virus with commitment and dedication.

The administration was taking serious efforts to root out polio virus from the district, Ms. Abro said and appealed the media to play more active role in creating awareness among the masses about the dangers of this virus.

She directed all the officers concerned to utilize all available resources to achieve 100 percent success in upcoming anti polio campaign to be started from November 4, 2019.

She expressed gratitute to the Mehran University, Jamshoro and Rotary Club Hyderabad for providing bicycles and other support for holding cycle rally and organizing a seminar to mark "World Polio Day".

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh said as MUET and Rotary Club provided support in observing Polio Eradication day, this was a collective responsibility of all stakeholders to eradicate polio virus not only from Hyderabad city and the district but from every nook and corner of the country.

He also praised the performance of polio workers in discharging their duties during anti polio vaccination campaigns.

A video documentary was also aired during the seminar in which religious scholars like Mufti Rafiuddin Usmani, Mufti Muhammad Naeem, Shaikh Makiul Hijazi, Mufti Tarique Masood, Moulana Samiul Haq, Moulana Fazul Rehman and others who stressed upon the people to immunize their children up to the age of five years so that nation could be saved from deadly polio virus. They also called upon the people to actively take part in polio immunization campaigns as it was not against the teachings of islam.

Earlier, a cycle rally led by the Deputy Commissioner Ms. Ayesha Abro was taken out from Gymkhana to Circuit house. The rally was also participated by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, the District Health Officer Dr. Maqsood Abbasi,all Assistant Commissioners of Hyderabad district, the Deputy Governor Rotary Club Hyderabad Muhammad Imran, representatives of UNICEF, WHO and other organizations.