Seminar 'Defense Day of Pakistan held at Government College Women Univeristy Faisalabaad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) -:A seminar titled 'Aien Chalain Shaheed Key Ghar and Kashmir Bana Ga Pakistan ' was organized at Government College Women Univeristy Faisalabaad here Friday in connection with 'Defense Day of Pakistan & Kashmir Solidarity'.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farukh Habib, MNA Faizullah Kamoka, MNA Khurram Shahzad, MPA Latif Nazar, Ferdous Rai, Major Zia Uddin, Major Abdul Manan Dogar and Squadron Leader Mujahid Mukhtar, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq, Faculty members and students attended the seminar.

The speakers paid homage to sacrifices of the martyrs and superb role of Pakistan Armed forces for defense of the country on September 6th.

They said that country's history was rich with courage and bravery for defense of the country and we should also prepare for the days to come to counter any aggression by the enemy.

"We should firmly pledge today that every inch of the motherland would be safeguarded until the last drop of the blood and last bullet of the gun" they said. They said that islam is a religion of peace and gave the message of peace to the world.

Earlier, special prayers were offered for the departed souls of martyrs, country's sovereignty, and independence of India Occupied Kashmir.

Later, a walk was held to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.