Seminar 'Desert, Dervish & Deviations' held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :A seminar titled "Desert, Dervish and Deviations: Linguistic Aspects in the Poetry of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid (R.A) was held at Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) here to put light on the poetry and teachings of the Sufi poet.

The seminar was organized by the Faculty of Arts and Languages, IUB. In his address, Vice Chancellor, IUB, Engr. Dr Athar Mahboob (T.I) viewed that spirituality and humanity showed in the poetry of Sufi poet, Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed of Mithan Kot gave us a lesson to love humanity and avoid prejudice and hate. "It is time to spread love and harmony in the society in order to get goals of peace across the world," he said.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Jawed Hassaan Chandio, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Languages, the Department of English Linguistics, IUB said that different aspects narrated in the poetry of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid (R.A) had highlighted the stylistic beauty and depth of the spiritual teachings.

Dr. Riaz Hussain, Head Department of English Linguistics, IUB pointed out lexical, semantic and syntactic deviations in the poetry of Khawaja Ghulam Farid.

He said Hazrat Khawaja Farid (R.A) coined the desert of Rohi as a metaphor for union with the divine beloved and that through his poetry ordinary things of Rohi became perennial.

Molana Shams-ud-Din said Hazrat Khawaja sahib was proficient in eight languages and versified in multilingual poetry.

He emphasized the need to follow the true spirit of thoughts of Khawaja Ghulam Farid besides following the Sunnah in our everyday life.

Khawaja Rawal Mueen Koreja, Director, Khawaja Farid Chair, IUB appreciated the efforts of Dr. Riaz Hussain, Head, Department of English Linguistics, faculty members and the students of the department for organizing the event.

He discussed metaphors used by the great poet. He said that the saint in his poetry introduced an imaginary land of Mulk Maleer as the abode of his beloved.

The seminar was also attended by Dr. Mamuna Ghani, Director Executive Training Center, IUB, Dr. Muhammad IjazLatif, Chairman of the Department of International Relations, Dr Muhammad Rafiq-ul-Islam, Chairman, of the Department of Iqbal Studies, Dr. Muhammad Mumtaz Khan, Department of Saraiki, Dr Muhammad Shafiq, Department of History, Dr. Noveen Javed, Department of English Linguistics, Dr Tahira Asghar, Department of English Linguistics and Dr Asghar Sial, Department of Iqbaliat.

Members of the IUB Khawaja Farid Society also volunteered for the conduct of the seminar.

At the end of the event, Vice Chancellor Dr. Athar Mahboob (T.I) and the distinguished guests distributed shields of appreciation and certificates among the organizers, coordinators and speakers of the events.

Earlier, Dr Shahid Nawaz, the seminar focal person, welcomed the guest speakers and the participants.