Seminar devises SOPs for women police staffers to perform duties in conducive environment:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 21 (APP)::Women police council members gathered at an integrated seminar 'Police Awam Sath Sath' hosted in the AJK State metropolis on Saturday, with prime focus to highlight issues faced by female police officers in performing their official duties.

The moot, organised in collaboration with United States Institute for Peace (USIP), discussed the SOPs regarding women police officers to discharge their professional duties in a conducive environment.

AJK Inspector General of Police Amir Ahmed Sheikh and others, while addressing the seminar, highlighted measures taken by the AJK police to provide conducive environment to women police officers to bring them at par with their male colleagues.

The grand event decided in principle to take requisite steps to enhance capacity of police officers through professional training programmes.

Besides taking several important decisions about proposed introduction of healthy police reforms, the moot also decided to change the uniform of female police officers in the AJK.