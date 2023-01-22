UrduPoint.com

Seminar Devises SOPs For Women Police Staffers To Perform Duties In Conducive Environment:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Seminar devises SOPs for women police staffers to perform duties in conducive environment:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 21 (APP)::Women police council members gathered at an integrated seminar 'Police Awam Sath Sath' hosted in the AJK State metropolis on Saturday, with prime focus to highlight issues faced by female police officers in performing their official duties.

The moot, organised in collaboration with United States Institute for Peace (USIP), discussed the SOPs regarding women police officers to discharge their professional duties in a conducive environment.

AJK Inspector General of Police Amir Ahmed Sheikh and others, while addressing the seminar, highlighted measures taken by the AJK police to provide conducive environment to women police officers to bring them at par with their male colleagues.

The grand event decided in principle to take requisite steps to enhance capacity of police officers through professional training programmes.

Besides taking several important decisions about proposed introduction of healthy police reforms, the moot also decided to change the uniform of female police officers in the AJK.

Related Topics

Police Male United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Event

Recent Stories

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

8 minutes ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

12 minutes ago
 Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, ..

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

12 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

12 minutes ago
 Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

12 minutes ago
 RT France Closes After France's Decision to Freeze ..

RT France Closes After France's Decision to Freeze Broadcaster's Accounts

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.