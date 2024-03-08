Open Menu

Seminar Discusses Elderly Women Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 05:54 PM

Seminar discusses elderly women issues

A Seminar on Women aimed at discussing and making suggestions on the issues of elderly women in connection with International Women's Day was held at a local hotel here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) A Seminar on Women aimed at discussing and making suggestions on the issues of elderly women in connection with International Women's Day was held at a local hotel here on Friday.

The Seminar was organized by Senior Friends Network Sindh in collaboration with Help Age International and German Corporation, according to a communique.

The women Speakers shed light on elderly women and their problems.

Later, shields were presented among others to filmmaker and writer Noshaba Siddiqui.

On the occasion, Human Rights member Nazih Naz, and Shamsa Sahiba of the business community were also present.

