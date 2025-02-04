Seminar discusses issues in ethical nursing

The speakers at a seminar on Tuesday urged the professionals attached with the field of nursing to keep improving their skills and provide proper care to patients to prevent themselves from legal issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The speakers at a seminar on Tuesday urged the professionals attached with the field of nursing to keep improving their skills and provide proper care to patients to prevent themselves from legal issues.

The experts also highlighted the issues faced by nurses from shortage of personnel to pathetic working conditions while speaking to a seminar titled “Patient Safety: Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing Care”, organized by the Rufayda Hamdard school of Nursing (RHCN) of Hamdard University (HU) to mark the commencement of fourth batch of its Bachelor’s program.

Addressing the audience, Prof Dr Tazeen Saeed Ali of the Aga Khan University School of Nursing and Midwifery and Farah Khan of the HU’s Faculty of Law pointed out that in contrast of the international standard of hiring one nurse for every 1,000 patients, in Pakistan we have only one nurse for 3,000 patients that depicts that every Pakistani nurse is overburdened.

On top of that, Pakistani nurses are generally underpaid and face some pathetic working conditions, they said and added that despite all that, they must ensure the safety of every patient and in the process protect themselves from legal cases as well.

The speakers stressed that the nurses should have the expertise to detect potential cases involving wrong medication or medical errors and it requires them to improve their skills and knowledge.

The Principal RHCN Alia Nasir said that RHCN was in process for enhancement of the number of students in the college. She agreed that nurses often have to face near-impossible situations; yet they are expected to carry out their work in an ethical and legal manner.

Well-known human rights activist advocate Zia Awan, speaking on the occasion, offered to set up a nationwide helpline at which nurses as well as patients or their attendants could register their complaints. He also stressed that the curriculum of all the nursing colleges in the country should be similar.

Advocate Anwar Ahmed and Prof Dr Raza-ur-Rehman of HU and Senior Nurse Shabbir Jathial also spoke on the occasion.

Later, HU’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shabib-ul-Hasan presented souvenirs to the guest speakers.