Open Menu

Seminar Focuses On District Polio Campaign In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Seminar focuses on district polio campaign in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A high-level district coordination seminar was held at the District Council Hall, Peshawar on Friday, focusing on the complete eradication of polio and strengthening strategies for the upcoming April 2025 anti-polio campaign.

Attended by key representatives from the KP Youth Assembly, National Youth Members (NY), COMNet team, district administration, local government, and Rural Support Programs (RSPs), the seminar marked the formal launch of the new campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Rao Muhammad Hashim, while addressing the participants, emphasized that the fight against polio is a collective national responsibility.

He urged all stakeholders to ensure strong field-level coordination, timely data sharing, and unified efforts to reach every child and prevent the virus from resurfacing. “This is not just about ending polio; it's about building a system that safeguards future generations,” he said.

Dr. Kifayatullah delivered a detailed scientific presentation on the nature of the poliovirus, its transmission, and the critical importance of vaccination.

He warned that missing even a few children can allow the virus to re-emerge, underlining the need for 100 percent coverage.

The seminar also featured a question-and-answer session, during which participants shared challenges and practical suggestions, welcomed by the district administration with assurances of implementation.

The event concluded with the official inauguration of the April 2025 polio campaign, as ADC Rao Muhammad Hashim and AC Dawood Salimi administered polio drops to children in attendance. A collective prayer was also held for the complete eradication of the disease.

The Peshawar district administration appealed to all parents to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine and to cooperate with field teams.

Officials described the seminar as a significant step toward improving coordination, boosting institutional collaboration, and raising public awareness to ensure the success of future campaigns.

Recent Stories

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his ple ..

LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..

45 minutes ago
 Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida ..

Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University

52 minutes ago
 Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid risin ..

Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend

57 minutes ago
 PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-e ..

PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

3 hours ago
 Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration ..

Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..

3 hours ago
 Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Sm ..

Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..

3 hours ago
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

14 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

16 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan