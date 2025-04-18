Seminar Focuses On District Polio Campaign In Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A high-level district coordination seminar was held at the District Council Hall, Peshawar on Friday, focusing on the complete eradication of polio and strengthening strategies for the upcoming April 2025 anti-polio campaign.
Attended by key representatives from the KP Youth Assembly, National Youth Members (NY), COMNet team, district administration, local government, and Rural Support Programs (RSPs), the seminar marked the formal launch of the new campaign.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Rao Muhammad Hashim, while addressing the participants, emphasized that the fight against polio is a collective national responsibility.
He urged all stakeholders to ensure strong field-level coordination, timely data sharing, and unified efforts to reach every child and prevent the virus from resurfacing. “This is not just about ending polio; it's about building a system that safeguards future generations,” he said.
Dr. Kifayatullah delivered a detailed scientific presentation on the nature of the poliovirus, its transmission, and the critical importance of vaccination.
He warned that missing even a few children can allow the virus to re-emerge, underlining the need for 100 percent coverage.
The seminar also featured a question-and-answer session, during which participants shared challenges and practical suggestions, welcomed by the district administration with assurances of implementation.
The event concluded with the official inauguration of the April 2025 polio campaign, as ADC Rao Muhammad Hashim and AC Dawood Salimi administered polio drops to children in attendance. A collective prayer was also held for the complete eradication of the disease.
The Peshawar district administration appealed to all parents to ensure their children receive the polio vaccine and to cooperate with field teams.
Officials described the seminar as a significant step toward improving coordination, boosting institutional collaboration, and raising public awareness to ensure the success of future campaigns.
