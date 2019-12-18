Seminar for creating awareness on harassment law

A seminar for creating awareness among working women about harassment law was organized amid participation of lot of women belonging to different age and groups here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :A seminar for creating awareness among working women about harassment law was organized amid participation of lot of women belonging to different age and groups here on Wednesday.

Additional DC General Qamar-uz-Zaman Qaisrani, officers from Women Ombudsman Punjab Office Muhammad Hussain Rana, consultant Chaudhary Aslam chaired the seminar.

Qamar-uz-Zaman Qaisrani asked working women to contact with Women Ombudsman Office to get their grievances addressed satisfactorily. He said women should get courage to ensure protect their dignity and respect within particular atmosphere.

Chaudhary Muhammad Aslam said that women should strengthen themselves psychologically and to better pursue their career. He said they could resort his office within seven days of facing harassment.