Seminar For Farmers Held In Faisalabad

Thu 16th December 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :A seminar was organised for farmers in village Thikriwala near here, under the aegis of the Agriculture Department, here on Thursday.

Deputy Director Agriculture Pest Warning Dr Amir Rasool was the chief guest, while Assistant Director Israr Rasheed and other officers were present.

Amir Rasool gave farmers tips about elimination of insects, controlling diseases, eradication of weeds from crops, etc.

He also distributed pamphlets among farmers and provided them information about different schemes launched by the government for them.

The registration of farmers for Kissan Card was also carried out.

