Seminar For Guidance Of Growers Held At Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 02:10 PM

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Agriculture extension department conducted a seminar for guidance of growers about cultivation of wheat and oil seed crops.

The seminar was held at Mouza Nizampur Tehsil Kabirwala on Sunday.

Assistant Director Agriculture extension Dr Khalid Mahmood provided guidance to growers about culmination of herbs into wheat crop, proper utilisation of fertilizers and irrigation, oil seed crops and ongoing schemes of the department.

Scores of growers attended the seminar.

APP /qbs-sak1350 hrs

