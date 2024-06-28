Seminar For HESCO’s Women Employees Held Under PM’s Women Empowerment Package
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 11:11 PM
A seminar for HESCO’s women employees was held under the Prime Minister's Women Empowerment Package 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A seminar for HESCO’s women employees was held under the Prime Minister's Women Empowerment Package 2024.
On this occasion, focal person for HESCO Pashmina Shaikh said that the Government has provided complete protection to women employees by passing a formal bill in Parliament in 2010 and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HESCO Muhammad Roshan Otho also emphasized that all women officers and other staff in the entire HESCO region are being provided with every possible protection.
Furthermore, a committee has been formed under the leadership of the General Manager (C&CS) to address any written complaints from women employees, conduct a thorough investigation and make decisions.
The seminar was attended by Additional DG (L&L) Sattar Bux Soomro, Pashmina Shaikh, Samiuddin, Deputy Director of the Federal Complaint Cell Amber Shah, Manager (MIS) Nadir Ali Khushk, Deputy Manager (P&E) Saeed Ahmed Khan, Majid Khan, Aqeel Noor Memon, Deputy Director (PR) Muhammad Sadiq Kubbar and other officers and women employees of HESCO.
