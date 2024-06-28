Open Menu

Seminar For HESCO’s Women Employees Held Under PM’s Women Empowerment Package

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 11:11 PM

Seminar for HESCO’s women employees held under PM’s Women Empowerment Package

A seminar for HESCO’s women employees was held under the Prime Minister's Women Empowerment Package 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) A seminar for HESCO’s women employees was held under the Prime Minister's Women Empowerment Package 2024.

On this occasion, focal person for HESCO Pashmina Shaikh said that the Government has provided complete protection to women employees by passing a formal bill in Parliament in 2010 and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) HESCO Muhammad Roshan Otho also emphasized that all women officers and other staff in the entire HESCO region are being provided with every possible protection.

Furthermore, a committee has been formed under the leadership of the General Manager (C&CS) to address any written complaints from women employees, conduct a thorough investigation and make decisions.

The seminar was attended by Additional DG (L&L) Sattar Bux Soomro, Pashmina Shaikh, Samiuddin, Deputy Director of the Federal Complaint Cell Amber Shah, Manager (MIS) Nadir Ali Khushk, Deputy Manager (P&E) Saeed Ahmed Khan, Majid Khan, Aqeel Noor Memon, Deputy Director (PR) Muhammad Sadiq Kubbar and other officers and women employees of HESCO.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

53 seconds ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

8 minutes ago
 2 accused arrested in different cases

2 accused arrested in different cases

4 minutes ago
 Body of drowned youth found from canal

Body of drowned youth found from canal

9 minutes ago
 Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadsheddi ..

Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Satta ..

9 minutes ago
 CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of ..

CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of injured teacher

9 minutes ago
DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

24 minutes ago
 UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food ..

UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..

35 minutes ago
 PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve politica ..

PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan

35 minutes ago
 Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan ..

Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal

35 minutes ago
 Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complain ..

Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time

35 minutes ago
 KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as officia ..

KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan