Seminar For Improving Mental Health Among Personnel Held
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) An awareness seminar for improvement of mental health among police personnel was
held at the Police lines complex here on Thursday.
The seminar was arranged on the instructions of the CPO Kamran Adil, in which SP Medina Division Saad Arshad, In-charge Friend of Police Farah Batool, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Patrolling and Traffic Police, along with district police officers, attended.
Renowned psychologists Dr Imtiaz Dogar and Dr Nasir Baig shared information with
officials about psychology and good health.
The participants were informed about the benefits of a good diet which is imperative to
mental health and cut the stress level.
SP Medina Division Saad Arshad said that police personnel should take care of their health
along with their duties.
He said that such types of seminars would also be arranged in future to help the
personnel for improvement of physical as well as mental health.
At the end, the guests were awarded with honorary shields.
