Seminar for legal reforms to address international parental child abduction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A seminar on Tuesday highlighted the urgent need for legislative reforms and stronger institutional mechanisms to address cases of international parental child abduction.

Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab, in collaboration with the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), organized a seminar on the Hague Convention on International Parental Child Abduction.

The event, held at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) in Islamabad, brought together legal experts, child rights activists, lawmakers, civil society representatives, and judicial officials to discuss Pakistan’s obligations under the Hague Convention and the challenges surrounding cross-border custody disputes.

Chairing the seminar, Sarah Ahmad, MPA and Chairperson of the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Punjab, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding children from unlawful parental abduction.

She emphasized that every child has the right to a safe and stable environment and stressed the need for legal reforms to prevent children from being entangled in prolonged custody battles. “The implementation of the Hague Convention in Pakistan should be a priority to protect children from emotional trauma and lengthy legal proceedings,” she stated.

Ahmad also called for judicial training, improved enforcement mechanisms, and stronger international cooperation to handle such cases effectively.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director of SSDO, pointed out that these cases are not merely legal disputes but have profound emotional and psychological impacts on children and families.

“Pakistan must align its legal system with international standards to ensure the swift return of abducted children,” Abbas said.

He also advocated for capacity-building programs for the judiciary, better coordination with international agencies, and public awareness campaigns to address gaps in the existing legal framework.

During a panel discussion titled “Challenges and Opportunities in Implementing the Hague Convention,” legal experts and policymakers from the apex court, the US State Department, the National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC), the Federal Judicial academy, and PIPS analyzed the shortcomings in Pakistan’s legal framework.

The discussion focused on procedural challenges, legal loopholes, and the absence of a centralized authority to handle international parental abduction cases.

Panelists emphasized the need for streamlined custody dispute resolutions, legal assistance for affected families, and enhanced international cooperation for child protection.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, representing as the Chief Guest, underscored the importance of judicial specialization in handling international parental abduction cases.

He stressed that Pakistan’s legal system must prioritize the best interests of the child in all custody disputes. “Judges, lawyers, and law enforcement agencies need specialized training to handle these cases effectively and ensure that children are not subjected to unnecessary trauma,” he said.