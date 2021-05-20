Seminar held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :A seminar and a flag march on road safety was organized at Central Rescue Station here on Thursday.

Addressing the rescuers, District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal said :"A joint responsibility of all of us is to create awareness among people and a national duty to come forward and play pivotal role for promoting traffic rules".

Later, a flag march was held to create awareness among people about Global Road Safety in which rescuers along with Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid also participated.

app/ir