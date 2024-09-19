Seminar held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Director Health Service Punjab Dr Syed Tanveer Shah has said that marriage in little age

had been causing psychological and mental issues among people in the society.

He said this while addressing a seminar organized by a non-governmental organization here

to raise awareness about little age marriages.

Dr Shah said society should discourage a trend of marriage in little age to save people from mental

disturbance and psychological problems.

He advised that marriage should be made in mature life when a boy and girl had become financially

independent.

The seminar was attended by notables from civil society and large number of citizens.