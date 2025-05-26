Seminar Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A seminar was held on harmful effects of smoking at a local hotel
on Monday.
The seminar specifically invited students to raise awareness about dangers of smoking
and to help build strong moral character among the youth.
Addressing the seminar, a representative of the ARI, Nasir Goraya, said smoking is extremely
harmful to human health.
Another representative of ARI Muhammad Junaid said:" We must protect our youth from
this curse at all costs."
Recent Stories
Central Bank of UAE, Azerbaijan counterpart sign MoU to strengthen cooperation
Privatization of SOEs would be accelerated: Finance Minister
G42, VivaTech alliance to power Europe’s responsible AI innovation future
PM appoints Bilal bin Saqib as Special Assistant on Blockchain, Crypto currency
Expected dates of Eid-ul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE
Sahar Hashmi shares simple, practical conditions for her future husband
Israeli airstrikes kill 55 in Gaza Strip
WATCH: Mahira Khan faces harassment during promotion of Love Guru in London
Ministry of Higher Education, Etihad Airways to support National Scholarship Pro ..
Digital Innovation Drives Historic PKR 15.35 Billion Revenue in Punjab Cattle Ma ..
UAE dominates adult division in 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar held4 minutes ago
-
Polio immunization campaign begins to vaccinate over 1.0 Mln children13 minutes ago
-
Online Qurbani market booms ahead of Eid ul Adha13 minutes ago
-
Landlord tortures lineman13 minutes ago
-
Sons fulfill nonagenarian father's dream of second marriage in Shangla13 minutes ago
-
PM departs to Iran after wrapping up Turkiye’s visit13 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to build underpasses at Lahori, Ramdas to reduce traffic woes13 minutes ago
-
NUML media students organize tree plantation drive to boost green efforts13 minutes ago
-
Governor KP arrives in Quetta, visits CMH Quetta to inquire about injured children of Khuzdar attack13 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits CMH Quetta, condemns Khuzdar attack, pledges unity against terrorism13 minutes ago
-
Pakistani student’s Startup from KP among top finalists at Bangkok Business Challenge13 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Eid-ul-Azha arrangements14 minutes ago