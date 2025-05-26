Seminar held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) A seminar was held on harmful effects of smoking at a local hotel

on Monday.

The seminar specifically invited students to raise awareness about dangers of smoking

and to help build strong moral character among the youth.

Addressing the seminar, a representative of the ARI, Nasir Goraya, said smoking is extremely

harmful to human health.

Another representative of ARI Muhammad Junaid said:" We must protect our youth from

this curse at all costs."