Seminar held against drug and Ice

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar was held at Government Degree College Kotha Swabi on Saturday as part of campaign against ice and use of other drugs which was participated by DSP Iftikhar Ali, SHO Topi Inspector Jawad Khan, PASI Amir Ali, teachers and students.

Addressing the seminar, DSP Topi Iftikhar Ali said that Swabi Police was playing its role for keeping the areas clean from the drug dealers, drug smugglers and those using it. He sought the help of the students and the public to come forward and play their due role in the fight against Ice by supporting the police.

He said that during the periodic operations by the police, a large quantity of ice worth millions of rupees was recovered and legal action was taken against the alleged accused involved in drug trafficking. Students are valuable asset of our country who can play key role in the fight against the menace, he added.