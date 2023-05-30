Seminar held against drug use

Excise and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Malik Rauf Foundation Tuesday arranged a seminar at Iqra University Peshawar to highlight the perils of narcotics use

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Excise and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Malik Rauf Foundation Tuesday arranged a seminar at Iqra University Peshawar to highlight the perils of narcotics use.

The seminar among others was attended by Director Administration Excise, Yousaf Karim, Director Narcotics Control, Aftab Uddin, Vice Chancellor Iqra University, Professor Shahjehan and Chairman Malik Rauf Foundation, Malik Rauf Awan.

Senior Officials of the Excise Department told the participants about negative impacts of drug use in the society. They also highlighted their efforts to aware people of the perilous effects of narcotics consumption, and control the spread of drugs in educational institutions and events arranged to control the spread of drugs.

Speakers said that the free availability of drugs has destroyed the social edifice of the society besides increasing the ratio of crimes in society.

They urged civil society to work in liaison and make efforts to aware people of social evils and crimes associated with narcotics consumption.

Later, shields were distributed among volunteers for their dedicated efforts to control drug spread and its elimination.