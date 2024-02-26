Open Menu

Seminar Held At ARI-DI Khan For Promotion Of Pulses Cultivation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Seminar held at ARI-DI Khan for promotion of pulses cultivation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Agricultural Research Institute (ARI), Dera Ismail Khan with the cooperation of PARC, Islamabad organized a one-day awareness seminar here at Ratta Kulachi Farm for the promotion of pulses cultivation.

The seminar was aimed at guiding growers about modern techniques for pulse crops and enabling them to get booming yields of pulses.

Project Director PSDP-Pulses and National Coordinator of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Islamabad Dr Muhammad Mansoor was the chief guest of the event which was also attended by Focal person of PSDP-Pulses DI Khan Ikram Ullah, ARI, DI Khan Director Abdul Qayyum Khan, Principal Investigator PSDP-Pulses, DI Khan Muhammad Kashan Qureshi, other agriculture experts from across the country, students of the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) and local farmers in large number.

While addressing the seminar, ARI, DI Khan Director Abdul Qayyum Khan welcomed the guests and briefed the participants about the functioning of his office and its ongoing projects.

Principal Investigator PSDP-Pulses, DI Khan Muhammad Kashan Qureshi shed light on varietal development and characteristics of pulses.

He urged upon the growers to use the recommended varieties of seed and adopt the mechanical harvesting technique of seed to get maximum yield.

Other speakers also highlighted the importance of modern technologies in the field of agriculture.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Agriculture Abdul Qayyum Khan Kashan Dera Ismail Khan Event From

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 minutes ago
 Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coac ..

Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course

47 minutes ago
 Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time

50 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly lower on profit-taking after ..

Stock markets mostly lower on profit-taking after tech surge

28 minutes ago
 Japan Moon lander revives after lunar night

Japan Moon lander revives after lunar night

24 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 490 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 490 more points

24 minutes ago
AIOU aims to digitize examination process

AIOU aims to digitize examination process

24 minutes ago
 WB to arrange municipal services in rural areas: D ..

WB to arrange municipal services in rural areas: DC

24 minutes ago
 Symposium on 'Silent Spring' fosters dialogue on u ..

Symposium on 'Silent Spring' fosters dialogue on urbanization, climate Impacts

24 minutes ago
 Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta again ..

Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents

2 hours ago
 Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

3 hours ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan