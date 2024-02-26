Seminar Held At ARI-DI Khan For Promotion Of Pulses Cultivation
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Agricultural Research Institute (ARI), Dera Ismail Khan with the cooperation of PARC, Islamabad organized a one-day awareness seminar here at Ratta Kulachi Farm for the promotion of pulses cultivation.
The seminar was aimed at guiding growers about modern techniques for pulse crops and enabling them to get booming yields of pulses.
Project Director PSDP-Pulses and National Coordinator of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Islamabad Dr Muhammad Mansoor was the chief guest of the event which was also attended by Focal person of PSDP-Pulses DI Khan Ikram Ullah, ARI, DI Khan Director Abdul Qayyum Khan, Principal Investigator PSDP-Pulses, DI Khan Muhammad Kashan Qureshi, other agriculture experts from across the country, students of the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) and local farmers in large number.
While addressing the seminar, ARI, DI Khan Director Abdul Qayyum Khan welcomed the guests and briefed the participants about the functioning of his office and its ongoing projects.
Principal Investigator PSDP-Pulses, DI Khan Muhammad Kashan Qureshi shed light on varietal development and characteristics of pulses.
He urged upon the growers to use the recommended varieties of seed and adopt the mechanical harvesting technique of seed to get maximum yield.
Other speakers also highlighted the importance of modern technologies in the field of agriculture.
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 13 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Three Test cricketers to take part in Level-1 coaching course
Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time
Stock markets mostly lower on profit-taking after tech surge
Japan Moon lander revives after lunar night
PSX stays bullish, gains 490 more points
AIOU aims to digitize examination process
WB to arrange municipal services in rural areas: DC
Symposium on 'Silent Spring' fosters dialogue on urbanization, climate Impacts
Maryam vows not to pursue political vendetta against her opponents
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FFC inaugural ceremony held33 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment crucial for promoting peace and stability: US Envoy33 minutes ago
-
GCWUS to organize International Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference from 28th33 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz sworn in first woman Chief Minister of Punjab43 minutes ago
-
First Pakistani Astronaut wins scholarship for space exploration43 minutes ago
-
Week long anti polio campaign kick off in Sukkur43 minutes ago
-
Child injured in jubilant firing; 3 accused arrested43 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah elected as Sindh CM for third time50 minutes ago
-
CM election has no legal mandate, claims Opposition53 minutes ago
-
LWMC launches special cleanliness drive in Tollinton Market53 minutes ago
-
Profile of newly elected Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah1 hour ago
-
PTI leader responsible for destroying innocent young minds: Mian Latif1 hour ago