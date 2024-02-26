Seminar held at ARI-DI Khan for promotion of pulses cultivation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Agricultural Research Institute (ARI), Dera Ismail Khan with the cooperation of PARC, Islamabad organized a one-day awareness seminar here at Ratta Kulachi Farm for the promotion of pulses cultivation.

The seminar was aimed at guiding growers about modern techniques for pulse crops and enabling them to get booming yields of pulses.

Project Director PSDP-Pulses and National Coordinator of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council, Islamabad Dr Muhammad Mansoor was the chief guest of the event which was also attended by Focal person of PSDP-Pulses DI Khan Ikram Ullah, ARI, DI Khan Director Abdul Qayyum Khan, Principal Investigator PSDP-Pulses, DI Khan Muhammad Kashan Qureshi, other agriculture experts from across the country, students of the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) and local farmers in large number.

While addressing the seminar, ARI, DI Khan Director Abdul Qayyum Khan welcomed the guests and briefed the participants about the functioning of his office and its ongoing projects.

Principal Investigator PSDP-Pulses, DI Khan Muhammad Kashan Qureshi shed light on varietal development and characteristics of pulses.

He urged upon the growers to use the recommended varieties of seed and adopt the mechanical harvesting technique of seed to get maximum yield.

Other speakers also highlighted the importance of modern technologies in the field of agriculture.