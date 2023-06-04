Seminar held at BCCI

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of the Punjab Emergency Department, Rescue 1122, an awareness seminar was organized at the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) here.

The seminar, held to raise awareness among the business community about Punjab Building Community Regulation 2022, was attended by a large number of members of BCCI and traders.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, District Emergency Officer, Punjab Emergency Department, Rescue 1122, Dr Baqir Hussain said that under Punjab Community Building Regulation 2022, the owners and management of all high-rise buildings, business centers and important installations would have to make arrangements for fire safety, emergency exit, fire hydrant system, sprinkling system and fire alarm.

President, BCCI, Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali on the occasion appreciated the role of the Punjab Emergency Department in provision of facilities to people in connection with rescue and relief.