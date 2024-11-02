Open Menu

Seminar Held At Cholistan Veterinary University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Seminar held at Cholistan Veterinary University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A seminar was held at the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur to highlight importance of gender equality and women rights.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mazhar Ayyaz said that development of any country was linked to ensuring gender equality and protection of women rights.

“You cannot get goals of progress and prosperity until gender equality is ensured in society and rights of women are protected,” he added.

He said that all stakeholders of society would have to play their due role to make women part of mainstream life. “Women would have to be allowed to be part of workforce of the country to strengthen national economy,” he said. He expressed his satisfaction that media had been playing role in raising awareness among people about gender equality and protection of women rights.

