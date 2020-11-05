Seminar held at Fesco in faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Arshad Munir directed officials to file their annual tax returns on taxable income

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Arshad Munir directed officials to file their annual tax returns on taxable income.

Addressing a seminar in connection with filing of tax returns here on Thursday, he said if officials faced any problems, then Fesco administration and FBR officials were ready to provide them assistance.

� Assistant Commissioner Income Tax Irfan Zafar and Inspector Income Tax Rizwana Ijaz also addressed and said the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) established a special counter at Finance Directorate for facilitation of the staff.

A representative of the FBR would be available at the counter to help the officialsregarding filing of tax returns.