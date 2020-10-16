seminar held at GCWUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A seminar "Parthenium Awareness and Management" was organized by Department of Botany, GC Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) in collaboration with Institute of Agriculture Extension and Rural Development, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, (UAF) at GCWUF here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ijaz Ashraf, Associate Professor UAF, explained in detail, ecological, allopathic and health hazards of Parthenium and said: "Its seeds spread through air and can cause, asthma, eye irritation, throat infections".

It also causes allergies and digestive problems within livestock and other animal species.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Naima Nawaz, appreciated efforts of department of Institute of Agriculture Extension and Rural Development UAF said the department teams were devoted to create awareness about Parthenium. Dr Abida Kausar, In charge Department of Botany GCWUF, in her welcome address, gavean overview of the seminar while shields and certificates were presented to guest speakers.