Seminar held at GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) under the

umbrella of ORIC-GCWUS on Thursday organized a one-day seminar on "Safeguarding

Academic Ingenuity".

The seminar was all about intellectual property rights (IPRs) and their true understanding

especially when it comes to research, innovation and commercialization.

Manager Intellectual Property from Department of Botany Dr Sajjad Hyder and Assistant Prof Department of Economics Dr Muhammad Umer Farrukh were the resource persons.

Director ORIC Prof Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, laid down the foundation of a conducive forum for intellectual property rights obligations, benefits and its limitations.

Dr Umer Farrukh was the first speaker who thoroughly explained the significance and types of intellectual property supported by the real life examples.

The seminar was also joined by Vice Chancellor GCWUS Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi,

Dean Faculty of Administrative and Management Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Ilyas,

Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Prof Dr Yasir Nawaz Manj, HoD Physics Prof Tariq Mahmood, Chairperson of Psychology Prof Dr Adnan Adil, HoD business Administration Dr Yasin Munir, HoD education Dr Yaar Muhammad and Director QEC Ijaz Ahmed.

In the end, appreciation certificates were awarded to the resource persons and the moderator followed by a group photo.