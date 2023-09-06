Seminar held at GCWUS to mark Defence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A seminar was organized by the Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) to pay homage to the armed forces on the Defence Day.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarin Fatima Rizvi said:" The Defence Day reminds us courage and unmatched sacrifices of our armed forces".

The Vc said:" The September 6 is a symbol of our unity, faith and discipline as a nation.

On this day, we pay tribute to the martyrs who created a new chapter in our history with their bravery and courage".

Heads of various departments, professors and a large number of student attendedthe ceremony.