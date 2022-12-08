UrduPoint.com

Seminar Held At GGCW

Published December 08, 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A seminar on 'Religious tolerance in Pakistan and minority rights in Islam' was held at Government Graduate College for Women,Chandni Chowk here on Thursday.

Assistant Professor, GC University Lahore Dr. Kalyan Singh, was the chief guest of the event whereas Director Colleges Chaudhry Sarfaraz Gujjar,Principal GGCW Prof Dr Saeeda Jamshed, Vice Principal Prof. Ghazala Jabin and a number of teachers and students participated in the seminar.

Addressing the seminar,Dr Kalyan Singh said that freedom of religion and protection of life and property of minorities were given legal form in the Constitution of Pakistan.

' We have to play our role to establish mutual tolerance,unity and peace in the country',he added.

Director Colleges Chaudhry Sarfaraz Gujjar said that the speakers said that the religion of islam advocates the rights of minorities.

The speakers further said that promoting inter-faith harmony was the need of the hour.

