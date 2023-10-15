Open Menu

Seminar Held At GPI Women To Create Awareness About Breast Cancer

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) A seminar was organized at Government Polytechnic Institute (GPI) for Women to create awareness among female teachers and students about breast cancer.

The seminar was attended by Atomic Energy Commission Hospital (DINAR) Director Dr. Nabila Javed, GPI for women Principal Engineer Madam Sara Khan and a large number of teachers and students.

Addressing the seminar, Dr. Nabila Javed has said the cases of breast cancer were increasing rapidly in Pakistan which could be controlled through awareness and timely diagnosis. Each student must have the basic health awareness, she added.

She said there was a need to educate women about health-related issues and raise awareness among them about the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of breast cancer on a constant basis for its complete eradication.

Dr. Nabila suggested that women should self-examine their breasts and contact the hospital if they notice any minor lump or any change. She also explained to students the procedure of their personal examination in detail.

She informed that the DINAR hospital would organise a free breast clinic from October 23 to October 31 from 10:00 a.

m. to 12:00 noon.

She said after reaching the age of 20, every woman should have a breast examination on a monthly basis or get examined by the lady doctor of Dinar Hospital.

She mentioned that the largest number of cancer patients in DINAR Hospital were women suffering from breast cancer.

“We are providing free cancer treatment to patients of all types, ages and stages,” Dr. Nabila added.

Addressing the seminar, GPI Women Principal Eng. Sara Khan said the students must follow the guidelines to take care of their health and be fully aware of it.

She stressed the need for teaching health and training along with education. She thanked DINAR Director Dr. Nabila Javed and expressed the hope that such awareness seminars would be held in the future.

Free Breast Clinic is being organized at Dinar Cancer Hospital Daraban Road Dera Ismail Khan till 12 noon, women should get maximum benefit from the free camp and protect themselves from diseases like cancer.

